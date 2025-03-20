Fleet of food delivery robots coming to Towson University

TOWSON, Md. — The future is here.

Starting March 24, students returning from spring break will be greeted by a fleet of delivery robots.

These robots will deliver to six campus restaurants and people can order through the Grubhub app. After the order is placed, they can pick up their items at one of the drop-off locations around campus.

It works jointly with the student meal plan.

The robots contain locked, insulated compartments that prevent spilling and keep food at the right temperature. They're designed to act like pedestrians, so they'll use radar, sensors and GPS to avoid obstacles and travel on campus.

When ordering through the app, the robots can be tracked as they are on their delivery routes.

Towson University is among the first campuses in Maryland to launch the food delivery robot services.