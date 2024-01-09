Watch Now
Fleeing suspect driving with stolen tags crashes leaving person dead

Posted at 11:08 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 11:08:58-05

BALTIMORE — One person is dead after a driver fleeing police crashes in West Baltimore.

It all started around 6:30pm when the police department's helicopter spotted a vehicle operating with stolen tags in the 2700 block of W. Franklin Street.

Patrol officers on the ground tried pulling the car over, but the driver refused to stop.

Shortly thereafter the speeding suspect crashed into another vehicle. Police say three people bailed from the getaway car, with only two being captured.

The driver of the car they hit died on scene.

Neither the suspects or victim's name has been released.

