Fleeing juvenile suspects collide with police car during chase

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Two juvenile suspects were involved in a police chase early Friday morning in Baltimore County.

Around 1:35 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Stemmers Run Road and Eastern Boulevard.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit followed.

Police say after the chase was called off, the suspects fled on foot but were captured.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with a police vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released shorty after.