Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fleeing juvenile suspects collide with police car during chase

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 14:48:58-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Two juvenile suspects were involved in a police chase early Friday morning in Baltimore County.

Around 1:35 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Stemmers Run Road and Eastern Boulevard.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit followed.

Police say after the chase was called off, the suspects fled on foot but were captured.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with a police vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released shorty after.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices