Fleeing domestic violence suspect takes own life after killing young mother in St. Mary's County

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Domestic violence leaves a mother dead in St. Mary's County.

Alasia Janell Milburn, 25, was shot Wednesday morning at a home on Rosewood Drive in Lexington Park.

She later died at an area hospital, leaving behind a seven-month-old infant.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing the scene in a red Hyundai.

Police later spotted the getaway vehicle on route 5, prompting a multi-county pursuit.

A Calvert County deputy caught up and bumped the speeding car on Prince Frederick Avenue, causing it to break down.

At first the suspect exited the car but quickly returned, where it's believed he shot himself to death.

Police didn't reveal the suspect's name or their relationship to the victim.

The deputy sustained minor injuries from striking the suspect's car.

“We mourn the loss of this young mother, and we hold her family in prayer," said St. Mary's County Sheriff Steve Hall. "[Wednesday’s] tragic set of circumstances brings light to the need to continue efforts on all fronts to prevent violence in domestic relationships. We are grateful no one else was injured during the vehicle pursuit."

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call detective Kortnie Marsch at 301-475-4200, extension 8179, or by email at Kortnie.Marsch@stmaryscountymd.gov.