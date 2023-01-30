Watch Now
Flamingos and mimosas at the Maryland Zoo for Valentine's Day

Posted at 9:46 AM, Jan 30, 2023
BALTIMORE — When you think of Valentine's Day you think of the color pink, hearts, but probably not flamingos!

The Maryland Zoo will be hosting a "Flamingle" a ladies brunch about the birds, Sunday February 12 and 19 at the Mansion House.

The event starts at noon on both days, but you'll want to get there early to get a chance to meet the flamingos.

There will be a buffet, bottomless mimosas, and even a meet-and-greet with animal keepers.

Tickets for members go for $100 and non members its $110. This is a 21+ event, so bring ID.

Click here for tickets.

