Five-vehicle crash on I-495 leaves two people hospitalized, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County is currently under investigation.

Just before 11:30 am on Wednesday, troopers responded to the outer loop of I-495 west of Maryland Route 187 for a crash that involved four vehicles and a tow truck.

Police say all five vehicles were traveling on I-495 when the tow truck failed to control its speed and struck the rear of a Honda Civic before veering off the left shoulder of the roadway.

Following the collision, the tow truck reentered the roadway and struck a Ford Ranger, causing it to strike a Chevrolet Traverse, which later struck a Dodge Grand Caravan.

The driver of the Honda Civic and driver of the Ford Ranger were both taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Road closures lasted three hours as police were investigating.