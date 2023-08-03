Five teens allegedly steal KIA, involved in hit-and-run collision hours later

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Four teens were charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle, then using it in a hit-and-run collision early Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded for a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn.

Investigation revealed that four suspects arrived in a maroon Hyundai and parked on Old Riverside road.

Police say the suspects then got of the vehicle and walked over to a KIA, broke the windows and in a few minutes, drove away.

Police also learned the initial vehicle, the Hyundai, was reported as stolen.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run collision that happened in the area of Ritchie Highway and Mountain Road.

The victim told police they were struck by a KIA that was occupied by seven suspects.

Police located the vehicle and discovered it was the same stolen vehicle from hours earlier.

As officers attempted to make contact with the occupants, all seven fled on foot and were apprehended.

Three 14-year-old boys, one 14-year-old girl and one 13-year-old boy were charged accordingly.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Northern District detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.