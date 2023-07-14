Five people shot while leaving funeral in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Five people were shot after leaving a funeral in Bladensburg Friday.

It happened just before 12:30pm on Bladensburg Road, just blocks away from Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Police say five people traveling inside one car were shot when another vehicle approached and opened fire.

All five victims are currently being treated at a local hospital. Their ages and exact condition is unknown.

Police are still in search of the shooter(s). It's unclear if they also attended the funeral and whether there's any connection to the victims.

U.S. Congressman Glenn Ivey who represents Maryland's 4th District, including Bladensburg, said the incident is result of too many guns on the streets.

"We need common sense gun reform. We need more mental-health treatment. We need more dispute-resolution programs," said Rep. Ivey What used to be a fist fight is now a gun fight. These victims of violence were senselessly shot in Bladensburg after attending a funeral. Five wounded with 3 in critical condition is simply unacceptable. My heart hurts for these families experiencing this painful incident today. "