Maryland State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on I-83 North.

Just after 7:00 pm, troopers responded to northbound I-83 near mile marker 35 for the crash.

According to authorities, a Nissan and a Hyundai were traveling south when for unknown reasons, the Nissan struck the Hyundai, causing both vehicles to enter the northbound lanes and strike a Honda.

Five people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

One lane on the northbound side is currently closed.