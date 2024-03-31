Five juveniles, ages 12-17, arrested in connection to an attempted robbery

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police arrested five juveniles Saturday in connection with an assault and attempted robbery in south Baltimore.

Authorities say that, around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Patapsco Avenue to investigate a call for an attempted commercial robbery.

When authorities arrived, they spoke with one worker who claimed that several juveniles had entered the establishment and attempted to gain access to a room that contained store merchandise.

According to the witness, when he tried to stop them, they physically assaulted him and fled empty-handed in an unidentified vehicle.

Police say the victim suffered only minor injuries and was treated by medics.

A short time later, officers apprehended the suspects after the group abandoned the vehicle in the 2200 block of Christian Street.

Those juveniles were later identified as a 12-year-old male, a 13-year-old male, two 15-year-old females, and a 17-year-old male.

Police later discovered that the vehicle the teens were driving was reported stolen in Baltimore County.

The juvenile suspects were transported to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.