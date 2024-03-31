Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Five juveniles, ages 12-17, arrested in connection to an attempted robbery

Handcuffs
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 2:33 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 14:35:25-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police arrested five juveniles Saturday in connection with an assault and attempted robbery in south Baltimore.

Authorities say that, around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Patapsco Avenue to investigate a call for an attempted commercial robbery.

When authorities arrived, they spoke with one worker who claimed that several juveniles had entered the establishment and attempted to gain access to a room that contained store merchandise.

According to the witness, when he tried to stop them, they physically assaulted him and fled empty-handed in an unidentified vehicle.

Police say the victim suffered only minor injuries and was treated by medics.

A short time later, officers apprehended the suspects after the group abandoned the vehicle in the 2200 block of Christian Street.

Those juveniles were later identified as a 12-year-old male, a 13-year-old male, two 15-year-old females, and a 17-year-old male.

Police later discovered that the vehicle the teens were driving was reported stolen in Baltimore County.

The juvenile suspects were transported to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices