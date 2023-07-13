Five injured in shooting outside Montgomery County restaurant

LAYHILL, Md. — An overnight argument inside a Montgomery County restaurant leads to gunfire leaving five injured.

It happened just after midnight at Sole D’italia in the Norbeck-Layhill community.

Police say the altercation spilled out into the parking lot.

Things soon turned violent when gunshots rang out.

On scene officers located at least four people suffering from gunshot wounds. All are expected to survive, although one victim's injuries are considered serious.

A fifth person sustained minor injuries, but it's unclear if they were shot.

No arrests have been made thus far, as police are still working to determine who exactly was involved.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the shooter(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-8477.

