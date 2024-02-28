Five charged in Langley Park shootout that left 2-year-old dead, mother wounded

LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Five people have been arrested and charged following a shootout that left a two-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded in Langley Park.

It happened the evening of February 8 outside the Bedford Station Apartments on Kanawha Street.

Police say gunfire broke out among two groups of people.

Jeremy Poou-Caceres and his mom were hit by stray bullets as they walked through the area.

While his mother survived, Jeremy did not.

According to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office, the incident began when Israel Fuentes, Jr. and Johnny Turcios pulled up to the complex in a Ford Explorer that had previously been carjacked.

The pair allegedly shot at another group which included a 16 and 15-year-old, who returned gunfire.

On February 20 both teens were charged as adults. They're each being held without bond.

Meanwhile Fuentes and Turcios were arrested on February 12.

Since then police also identified Nilson Granados-Trejo, 25, who was allegedly in the Ford with them.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed with WMAR-2 News that Trejo was illegally in the United States from El Salvador.

Prince George's County Police Department

Back in November 2022 a U.S. immigration judge in New Jersey ordered his deportation.

Trejo was twice arrested by Montgomery County Police in March and September of 2023 on theft charges.

On each occasion ICE says they filed an immigration detainer, however, both times the Montgomery County Detention Center refused to honor it and let him go.

Trejo is now scheduled for a March 22 hearing in connection with the murder of Caceres. ICE told us they've filed another detainer with Prince George's County.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Jeremy's funeral expenses.