Five charged for alleged kidnapping of couple in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Five people have been arrested for the alleged kidnapping of a couple in Carroll County.

Dequan Tyheem Gaines, 27, Brian Scott Johnson, 30, Jordan Gabrielle Riley, 29, along with brother and sister, Marc Anthony and Sylena Marie Rivera, also face extortion and false imprisonment charges.

According to Maryland State Police, the five suspects kidnapped a man and his girlfriend from a Westminster home on May 21.

Police were made aware of the situation on May 21 when the girlfriend's mother called 911 reporting the victims were being held captive.

The boyfriend was found the same day inside a disabled vehicle that was parked on a restaurant lot in town. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries suffered during the suspected kidnapping.

Troopers located the girlfriend unharmed the following morning at a different parking lot nearby.

Neither victim was identified. Police did not provide a motive of what led to the kidnapping.

All five suspects are being held without bail.

Maryland State Police