Five charged after missing teen's body discovered in Gambrill State Park

FREDERICK, Md. — Five people face charges in connection with the murder of a missing teen whose remains were found in Gambrill State Park.

Limber Lopez Funez, 15, was reported missing February 25.

The next day Frederick Police discovered a crime scene in a wooded area near Orchard Way.

About a month later detectives got a tip that Lopez Funez may have been in Gambrill State Park.

A search of the area turned up human remains belonging to Lopez Funez.

Investigators developed evidence including digital, video, and forensic leading to five suspects listed below.

· Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, 21

· Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, 23

· Ismael Lopez Lopez, 29

· Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, 25

· Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, 21

They were each arrested May 26 and charged with first-degree murder.

Police did not reveal any motive or connection they may have had with Lopez Funez.

"Since Mr. Lopez Funez was first reported missing back in late February, we have had officers and detectives working tirelessly, investigating this case," said Chief of Police, Jason Lando. "Our team spent countless hours following leads and conducting searches all over the county. We were all hoping to find Limber alive and well, but sadly that did not happen."