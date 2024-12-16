Five Below to open at North Plaza Shopping Center in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. — A new retail store will be making its way to Parkville.

Five Below has chosen the North Plaza Shopping Center to open its 7th location in the Baltimore County area.

Officials say the company signed a lease with Continental Realty for the space that was recently occupied by Gabe's Store.

“Value-oriented retailers appeal to a broad demographic, and Five Below is no exception,” stated Kristina O’Keefe, CRC’s Vice President, Commercial Division. “As a respected national brand with a strong following and ambitious growth plans, they are a welcome addition to North Plaza. Their presence as a high-traffic anchor tenant will draw customers from a wide area, energizing the center and providing yet another reason to visit and linger.”

The store's exact address with be 8980 Waltham Woods Road.

An opening date has not yet been announced.