Five Baltimore County students named 2024 YoungArts award winners

TOWSON, Md. — Five Baltimore County Public Schools students have been named 2024 YoungArts winners by the YoungArts organization.

They were among 700 other award winners to be recognized.

The students named 2024 YoungArts winners are:



Chiara Adjoh-Davoh, film/experimental, George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology (Carver Center)

Jada McAliley, photography, Carver Center

Jenna Nesky, writing/poetry, Carver Center

Tehya Shapiro, classical music/trumpet, Towson High School

Akili Williams, writing/non-fiction, Carver Center

The award winners will attend National YoungArts week to collaborate with peers and develop their crafts with internationally recognized leaders.

They were selected from more than 9,000 applications across 10 artistic categories. Each winner will receive an award of $250.

The 2024 YoungArts winners also can participate in YoungArts Labs, all-expenses paid learning experiences with acclaimed artists in New York and Los Angeles.

Past YoungArts award winners include Golden Globe-winning actor Timothée Chalamet and Academy Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis,