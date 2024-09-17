Five arrested, multiple guns recovered at car rallies around the state

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Five people have been arrested following the busts of seven "unlawful driving events" throughout the state over the weekend.

Police responded to several locations where up to 200 people gathered in parking in lots, attempting to shut down intersections.

The following locations were shut down:



9305 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia, MD

415 George Clauss Blvd, Severn, MD

3750 Commerce Dr, Halethorpe, MD

3030 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD

2331 Cleanleigh Dr., Parkville, MD

200-600 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD

E. Fayette St. at Central Ave., Baltimore, MD

Police say arrests were made that evening with additional participants having been charged from prior events.

The arrests are as follows:



Dublen Sarceno Lima, 28 — charged with driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and other traffic violations.

Richard Garrett, 22 — charged with disturbing the peace/hindering the peace, disorderly conduct, and malicious destruction of property.

De’Lontay Coles, 19 — charged with disorderly conduct, fireworks discharge without a permit, riot, unlawful assembly, negligent and reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway, and other traffic violations.

Additionally, two juveniles, who are not being identified, have been charged with possession of firearms.

Since June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally task force has focused on investigating and addressing exhibition driving events, known as "takeovers."

This includes blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage and posing risks to the public.