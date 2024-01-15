Five adults and two children injured following a bonfire gone wrong

BALTIMORE — Five adults and two children are injured following a bonfire gone wrong in Southwest Baltimore Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Desoto Road.

Authorities say that during a cultural ceremony, guests were attempting to start a bonfire that wouldn’t light.

When the fire did not ignite as expected, one of the guests poured gasoline onto the fire, quickly igniting it and causing burns to the seven victims.

Baltimore Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright says that the seven people suffered varying degrees of first-, second-, and third-degree burns.

All seven were treated at the scene and later taken to an area hospital.