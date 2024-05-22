First Women of Hospitality event held Tuesday at the American Visionary Art Museum

BALTIMORE — The first Women of Hospitality conference was held at the American Visionary Art Museum on Tuesday. The theme of the gathering was “Showing Up and Speaking Up: For Yourself, Your Career, and Your Community.”

All the ladies, from a myriad of roles within hospitality, took part in discussions about femininity in the workplace, leadership and management, the foundational principles of social media, the importance of diversity, community involvement, and more.

WMAR-2 News’ very own Megan Knight, along with Push to Start owner/publicist Nicole Atkinson, led a conversation about the importance of restaurants in the media.

Perhaps the most timely topic of the day was Overcoming Mental Health Stigma and Imposter Syndrome, as May is mental health awareness month.

This discussion was hosted by Jennifer Staples, PhD, clinical psychologist and founder of Work Wiser.