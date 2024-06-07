First Thursdays Festival series is back at Canton Waterfront Park

BALTIMORE — The biggest free outdoor concert series is coming back outside for the summer. The First Thursdays Festival at Canton Waterfront Park features a jam-packed list of various artists playing different notes.

Starting June 6th, once a month, first Thursdays will see a mix of talented artists, emerging acts, and well-known musicians, along with handcrafted goods from area creatives and manufacturers.

"Baltimore's roster of annual festivals has changed a lot since the pandemic, but we're proud that WTMD's First Thursdays will continue presenting diverse music lineups and amplifying our community," said Craig Swagler, President and General Manager of Your Public Radio Corp., which owns WTMD.

"We can't wait to welcome thousands of Baltimoreans to enjoy free music by the harbor and showcase some of the city's many local food and craft vendors."