First Lady Jill Biden invites Holocaust survivor from Rockville to attend State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON — A Rockville woman is among 25 guests invited by First Lady Jill Biden to attend the President's State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Ruth Cohen is a Holocaust survivor and volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to the White House.

Forced from her home by the Nazi regime, Cohen was later sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

She was liberated in 1945 and immigrated to the United States three years later.

In 2022 leading up to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Cohen met with Vice President Kamala Harris to raise awareness about antisemitism.

The White House says each of the invited guests "personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies."