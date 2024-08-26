First human case of West Nile virus in 2024 reported in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — The first human case of West Nile virus in 2024 has been reported in the Baltimore Metropolitan area.

Officials say the person has recovered from the infection.

In 2023, seven people in Maryland tested positive for the virus.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes that were infected by the birds they were feeding on.

In some instances, the virus can be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding, or from pregnant mother to fetus.

It affects the nervous system, and about 80% of people who have the disease will show any signs, but those with underlying illnesses can become severely ill.

“We are in the season when the West Nile virus can spread in Maryland,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection and eliminate standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed."

Symptoms of the virus can include fever, headache, and body aches; occasionally, a skin rash and swollen lymph glands may be noticed.

These symptoms can last a few days or as long as several weeks.

