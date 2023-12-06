Watch Now
First cold-related death of 2023-2024 winter season reported in Baltimore County

Posted at 12:38 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 12:38:32-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County man's death is the first cold-related death this season in Maryland.

The man is estimated to be in the 70-80 age range.

The State's Department of Health monitors cold-related illnesses and deaths, each year from November through March.

To prevent cold-related illness, officials say Marylanders should avoid exposure to cold weather, both by limiting time outside and by wearing several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing.

Those in need of warming centers can click here or call 211 to find which ones are closest to you.

