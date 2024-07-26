First annual Seeds of Inclusion honors adults, children with special needs

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — Grab a sunflower seed, plant it, honor and recognize children and adults with special needs.

That's what about 50 families did Friday morning over in Jarrettsville.

It's called Seeds of Inclusion. Nonprofit Laila's Gift is behind it.

The goal is to help, support, and celebrate all children with special needs.

The group's founder says the nonprofit picked sunflowers for a specific reason.

"We are introducing the sunflower as the national symbol for individuals that have special needs and disabilities. Because, just like sunflowers, if we find that little seed and we take the time to plant and nurture it and water it, be it as a community, be it as a friend, be it as a family member, this seed can grow and blossom limitless ways," said Shari Bailey.

The event also honors children with special needs who have recently died.

6-year-old Marcel Traore was one boy who was honored, he died last month in Dundalk.

On Friday, Marcel's mom planted a seed for him.

The founder of Laila's Gift also honored his memory.

"Your little boy was a gift, and sometimes our gifts pass, and they're here to teach us something. And Marcel, maybe you have yet to find out what that gift is that he presented you, but there's a gift that he gave you and his legacy will live on," Bailey said to Marcel's mom.

Part of that legacy will live on in the seeds planted Friday.

There will be a sunflower festival at the spot in September to see the flowers bloom.