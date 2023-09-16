Fireworks accident leaves one man dead in St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A man has died following a fireworks accident in Leonardtown Saturday morning.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were called to the 19900 block of Poplar Hill Creek Lane around 2:45 a.m. for the incident.

Officials say the victim, William Michael McFann, placed a fireworks mortar tube on his upper chest and attempted to ignite it.

The firework then exploded, killing him.

"A family's life has been changed forever, and this is a tragic reminder that fireworks should be left to the professionals. I've said it before, and I will say it again: the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.

This is the second fireworks-related death this year in Maryland.