HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — One person was saved by Harford County firefighters after being trapped under a fallen tree.

Around 4:13 a.m., Friday morning, the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a fallen tree with a person trapped on the rear deck.

This took place in the unit block of North Kelly Avenue.

Officials say firefighters quickly freed the uninjured person.

Harford County, MD Volunteer Fire & EMS