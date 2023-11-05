Firefighters rescue person from two-story house fire in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Fire officials are investigating after a two-story home caught fire in Southeast Baltimore.

The call came just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke in the 2600 block of E. Monument Street.

When firefighters arrived, they instantly began to attack the perform while others performed search and rescue.

Officials say one person was rescued from the home and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire was placed under control just 20 minutes after firefighters arrived.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.