Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters rescue person from two-story house fire in Southeast Baltimore

E. Monument Street fire.png
Manny Locke/WMAR
E. Monument Street fire.png
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 15:41:02-05

BALTIMORE — Fire officials are investigating after a two-story home caught fire in Southeast Baltimore.

The call came just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke in the 2600 block of E. Monument Street.

When firefighters arrived, they instantly began to attack the perform while others performed search and rescue.

Officials say one person was rescued from the home and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire was placed under control just 20 minutes after firefighters arrived.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices