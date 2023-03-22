Watch Now
Firefighters rescue people out of water after car goes into Inner Harbor

Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 22, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters and fire boats are on the scene with a car submerged in water at the Inner Harbor.

All people are out of the water and firefighters are checking for injuries according to officials.

There's no word on what caused the car to go into the water at this time.

