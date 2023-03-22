Firefighters rescue people out of water after car goes into Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters and fire boats are on the scene with a car submerged in water at the Inner Harbor.
All people are out of the water and firefighters are checking for injuries according to officials.
There's no word on what caused the car to go into the water at this time.
🌊HARBOR RESCUE🛟— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 22, 2023
700 blk E Pratt St 21201#InnerHarbor@Zeke_Cohen#BMORESBravest & #BCFDSOC and Fireboats are on scene with a car into the water. All people are out of the water and #BCFDEMS are checking for injuries. pic.twitter.com/3uDeq2Dd85