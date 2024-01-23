Firefighters pull person from house fire in Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters pulled a victim from a house fire in Catonsville on Tuesday.

The victim's condition is unknown.

The home was destroyed and the family next door was displaced because firefighters had to break into the roof to fight the fire.

According to the Baltimore County Professional Firefighters Association, one fire engine was placed out of service at 11:00 a.m. this morning due to staffing and overtime issues.

They continue noting their disagreement with rotating fire engine closure saying:

"No fire engines should be placed out of service for overtime issues. This practice does impact firefighters' safety and directly impacts the safety of Baltimore County residents!"