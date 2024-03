COLUMBIA, Md. — UPDATE:

Howard County firefighters have put out the Shell Flower Lane fire.

Original Story:

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Columbia.

The fire was reported to be in the 11500 block of Shell Flower Lane.

Fire officials say the fire is under control at this time. We are waiting for the latest updates from Fire Chief Louis Winston.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*