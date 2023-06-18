Watch Now
Firefighters on scene of house fire in Canton, no injuries reported

Mallory Sofastaii
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 15:26:46-04

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are on scene of a building fire in Canton.

Firefighters were called to the area of Toone and S. Clinton Street.

Officials on scene say no injuries were reported.

Fire officials believe the fire started from a grill.

Neighbors recalled hearing a loud 'pop' or explosion.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

