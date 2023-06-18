Firefighters on scene of house fire in Canton, no injuries reported

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are on scene of a building fire in Canton.

Firefighters were called to the area of Toone and S. Clinton Street.

Officials on scene say no injuries were reported.

Fire officials believe the fire started from a grill.

Neighbors recalled hearing a loud 'pop' or explosion.

Fire in Canton, spread to 3 homes. This is on Toone Street near Lighthouse Tavern. Neighbors reported hearing a loud pop or some kind of explosion. I talked to the Lieutenant. No one injured. They believe it may have started from a grill. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/fgBNRnQ77s — Mallory Sofastaii WMAR (@mal_sofastaii) June 18, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.