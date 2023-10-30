Firefighters on scene for three-alarm fire at vacant mansion in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are currently battling a devastating blaze in West Baltimore.

The call was made at 5:30 p.m. to dispatch firefighters to the 5000 block of Old Frederick Road for reports of smoke in the area.

When they arrived they found the smoke was coming from an old vacant Victorian style mansion that caught fire.

Fire officials say that due to the intensity of the fire and the size of the mansion, a second alarm of fire was requested.

High winds also intensified the flames, causing for fire officials to raising the call to a third alarm.

Almost 100 firefighters are on scene battling the fire.

No cause has been determined and no injuries have been reported.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*