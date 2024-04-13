Firefighters investigate the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire in Bowleys Quarters

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire that injured two firefighters Saturday in Bowleys Quarters.

Authorities say the fire happened in the unit block of Starwood Court. When crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire coming from the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire shortly before 7 p.m. Authorities say one firefighter suffered minor injuries, and another firefighter was taken to a local hospital with injuries non-life-threatening.

No civilians were injured during the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.