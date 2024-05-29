Firefighters in the right place at the right time in Caroline County

PRESTON, Md. — Firefighters happened to be in the right place at the right time in Caroline County.

On Tuesday evening the Preston Volunteer Fire Company was hosting their carnival and taking part in a town parade when they noticed a home burning on nearby Main Street.

Nearly 50 firefighters sprang into action, containing the flames within about 20 minutes.

Luckily no one was injured.

Despite the speedy response, the fire still caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

Investigators believe the cause to be accidental due to electric failure.

