ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire is investigating the cause of deadly fire that broke out overnight Saturday in the 3200 block of Blackwalnut Drive.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 2:12 a.m. It took crews almost an hour and 60 personnel from the Anne Arundel Co. Fire, Annapolis Fire and the Naval Academy to knock down the blaze.

Crews found one victim inside the home at 6:32 a.m. That person perished in the fire.

The estimated loss is around $225,000.