MANCHESTER, Md. — Baltimore County firefighters are on the scene for a two-alarm fire in Manchester.

Fire crews are currently working to put out the fire in the Unit Block of Lynn Ridge Court.

Officials say there was heavy fire on the first and second floor of the home, which was initially reported through the roof.

All residents inside of the home were able to get out, one pet is currently missing.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*