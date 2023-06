BEL AIR, Md. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Harford County on Monday night.

The call came for an apartment fire in the 1300 block of Sheridan Place.

Fire officials say there is a partial collapse of the building, but the fire has been placed under control.

One person was being evaluated further on scene.

Bel Air Volunteer Fire and surrounding fire companies of Harford County are operating on scene.