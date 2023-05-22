Watch Now
Firefighters battle large house fire in Edgewater, no injuries reported

Posted at 1:53 PM, May 22, 2023
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Firefighters in Anne Arundel County battled a large house fire Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the blaze took place in the 100 block of Wallace Manor Road in Edgewater.

All occupants are out of the residence and safe.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This story will continue to be updated.

