Firefighters battle large house fire in Edgewater, no injuries reported

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Firefighters in Anne Arundel County battled a large house fire Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the blaze took place in the 100 block of Wallace Manor Road in Edgewater.

All occupants are out of the residence and safe.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

ACTIVE RESIDENTIAL FIRE INCIDENT. 100 Block of Wallace Manor Road in Edgewater. Fire crews are on-scene actively fighting the fire. Avoid the area. All occupants are out of the residence and safe. pic.twitter.com/DQXWM81O3m — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) May 22, 2023

This story will continue to be updated.