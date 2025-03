HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A large fire damaged a used car dealership in Harford County Saturday afternoon.

Crews with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and Abingdon Fire Company battled the blaze in the 2700 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood.

The fire was quickly upgraded to two alarm.

Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

There's no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.