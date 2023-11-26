Watch Now
Firefighters battle intense two-alarm fire in Northwest Baltimore

Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 26, 2023
BALTIMORE — An intense fire broke out early Sunday morning in Northwest Baltimore.

Firefighters were called around 5:00 a.m. to the 4000 block of Boarman Avenue when they discovered a vacant two-story brick building with fire and smoke conditions.

After establishing water supplies, firefighters began their exterior attack to extinguish it.

The intensity of the fire caused it to spread to the next building, urging the incident commander to request a second alarm of fire.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.

