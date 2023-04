Members of the Fisher College men's baseball team were housed by White Marsh's own on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to a charter bus fire on I-695.

Joshua Wolf

The bus, which carried the whole team, caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to secure the players and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The team stuck around at the station as they wait for their replacement bus.