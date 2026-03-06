Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters are a step closer to being able to use medical cannabis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's Senate has passed legislation to allow firefighters to use medical marijuana without being punished by their job.

Firefighters with medical reasons for using the drug are not allowed to show up to work impaired.

It drew push back from several Republicans who questioned how impairment will be determined.

"But they're not trained to the degree that you're speaking of because they're not drug recognition experts and the impairment things that you're talking about, it could look like the employee's tired," said Senator William Folden, a Republican representing Frederick County.

"You don't need a drug recognition expert to tell whether someone is impaired," responded Senator Clarence Lam, a Democrat representing Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

The vote landed with 33 people in support and 11 against. It heads to the House of Delegates.

