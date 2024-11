HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured in a fire that spanned 18 acres in Harford County Saturday morning.

The wildfire took place in the 4200 block of Amos Lane in Darlington.

Officials say firefighters were bringing water from the Susquehanna River to put out the blaze.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.