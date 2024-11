PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a firefighter was injured Sunday in a departmental crash.

Firefighters with the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Department were responding to an emergency with their lights and sirens on when they were trying to avoid hitting an MTA bus in the 4300 block of Old Court Road.

The truck would then hit a light pole.

The firefighter who was injured was treated and released on scene.

Officials say the MTA bus was not hit and no other injuries were reported.