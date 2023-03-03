Firefighter flown to hospital after falling two-stories inside burning Elkton home

ELKTON, Md. — A firefighter was flown to the hospital after falling two stories inside a burning home in Cecil County Friday.

It happened around 10:40am on Nottingham Road in Elkton.

Flames broke out inside the second floor bedroom of the home, which is currently under renovation.

Three people were reportedly onsite at the time, but only one was inside.

They along with multiple dogs were able make it out safely.

It took approximately one hour for 40 firefighters from One Singerly Company to control the blaze.

During that time one member fell from a second floor deck. He was flown to Shock Trauma by helicopter and is expected to recover.

Although the cause remains under investigation, the State Fire Marshal's Office said the home is nearly a century old.

Built before 1930 the property has apparently undergone numerous renovations, according to the Fire Marshal.

The property includes 40 acres used to house 18 horses.

It's estimated the fire caused $250,000 in total damage.