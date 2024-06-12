Firefighter, civilian injured following three-story house fire in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Firefighters were on scene battling a house fire in East Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 pm, units responded to the 1900 block of E. 30th Street for reports of a three-story dweliing with fire showing on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floor.

Later, the situation was upgraded to a working fire after affecting buildings in its vicinity.

According to officials, one firefighter and one civilian was injured.

The fire has been placed under control.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.