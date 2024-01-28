Firefighter arrested after allegedly setting string of fires in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A volunteer firefighter is being investigated for allegedly setting a string of fires in Carroll County.

According to the state fire marshal, Allison Nicole Creutzer, 26, intentionally set those fires over the last year.

The investigation began when firefighters responded to wood fires back in March 2023.

Fire officials found the fires consisted of leaves, trees, and foliage.

Similar fires also occurred on May 14 and June 8.

Further investigations revealed that Creutzer, who was a Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department member when the fires occurred, made a 911 call reporting that smoke in the area of Route 32 and Liberty Reservoir on May 8.

In August 2023, Creutzer was suspended due to the investigation and chose to not renew her membership. She joined the Reese Volunteer Fire Company before her arrest.

She is charged with intentionally setting fire to grass, brush, and woodland, three counts of second-degree malicious burning, and one misdemeanor count of calling in a false report.

Cruetzer was later released on a $10,000 bond.

"I want to make clear that this one person's alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities—especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland. I'm disappointed, but the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve," stated acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.