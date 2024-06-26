Fired Department of Labor clerk accused of forging state checks, depositing into own bank

BALTIMORE — An ex Maryland Department of Labor clerk has been indicted for alleged fraud and theft.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office said Shanell Angelia West was tasked with processing business licensing fees and fine payments to various state licensing boards.

They claim West abused her position by keeping or making copies of checks made out to the state, and altering them before depositing the money into her own personal bank accounts.

These alleged acts prompted West's firing from the department.

But according to charging documents, the 45-year-old Essex resident continued depositing forged stolen checks she'd acquired from the agency.

Meanwhile, West was also filing fraudulent insurance claims for lost wages.

West submitted paper work stating she missed two weeks of work due to a car accident. She even sent a document with the fake signature of a former co-worker as proof.

Prosecutors argued her entire insurance claim was false, because West was terminated and that's the real reason why she missed work.

Overall, West faces 14 counts, 10 of them felonies. She's due in court July 8.