Fire under investigation at Rising Sun Ford dealership

RISING SUN, Md. — A car dealership caught fire in Rising Sun early Wednesday morning.

Just after 4:30am a passerby reported flames coming from the auto service garage at Ourisman Tri-State Ford on Telegraph Road.

The fire prompted a two-alarm response leaving an estimated $400,000 in damage.

Crews took around 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

There were no reported injuries. The State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation into the cause.