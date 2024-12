BALTIMORE — A fire spread to five rowhomes in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood Monday morning.

Baltimore firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1800 block of Riggs Avenue.

When they arrived, heavy fire and smoke was coming from two homes. Five homes in total were affected by the fire.

Officials say a number of the homes were vacant and two were occupied.

No injuries were reported.

The fire has been contained and extinguished.